Buffalo man charged by criminal complaint with drug, gun possession

A Buffalo man allegedly caught by police with a large quantity of suspected cocaine in a motel room was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 44-year-old Angel Coira-Burgos faces a minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted on the charges.

On June 1, Amherst police conducting a traffic stop on Flint Road found the registered owner of a vehicle had two outstanding warrants for drug charges in Lancaster and took her into custody, prosecutors said.

The driver asked police if Coira-Burgos, who was a passenger in the car, could retrieve her cellphone from a nearby motel room. Police escorted Coira-Burgos to the motel room where they found a large quantity of white powder and drug paraphernalia on a table in the room.

Coira-Burgos, who had already told police he was previously arrested on firearms charges in Buffalo, was detained. Investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered about 15 grams of suspected heroin, six Clonazepam pills, scales, wax paper bags, latex bands and containers. In addition, a loaded firearm was also recovered. Quantities of cocaine and cocaine mixed with fentanyl were also found in the room.

