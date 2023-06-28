A Buffalo man was arrested on multiple charges after a vehicle stolen in Buffalo crashed into a tree outside the Town of Tonawanda water treatment plant on Aqua Lane about 3 a.m. Wednesday, town police reported.

Buffalo police officers said they saw the vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai, "operating erratically" before crashing. It had been reported stolen Tuesday.

Buffalo police detained Jashawn M. Fields, 21, at the scene and he was arraigned before Tonawanda Town Justice J. Mark Graber on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools and endangering the welfare of a child, along with numerous traffic violations. He was released pending a court appearance at 9 a.m. July 17.

Charges are pending against two passengers in the vehicle. One was taken to Erie County Medical Center with minor injuries. The other was a juvenile and was taken home.

Town police and other local agencies have said they are seeing a huge spike in car thefts, especially certain Kia and Hyundai models which were made without engine immobilizers.