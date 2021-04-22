Buffalo man awaiting trial on 2019 vehicle homicide charged with driving without license

A Buffalo man awaiting trial on charges of killing two people in a high-speed crash in 2019 is facing new charges for allegedly driving without a license in a vehicle with illegally tinted windows, the Erie County District Attorney's office said.
Last summer, a grand jury indicted Antonio Brown, 35, on charges of vehicular homicide and manslaughter in the Oct. 27, 2019 crash on Seneca Street involving a 2008 Maserati and a 2017 Toyota sedan. The crash killed the driver of the Toyota, Anthony Twentyfive III, 33, and his passenger, 32-year-old Kristin N. LaBruno. Brown, who police said was driving the Maserati, was released on $50,000 bail.
Then, about 2:20 p.m. Nov. 23, an Erie County Sheriff's deputy pulled Brown over on Main Street in the City of Buffalo. The deputy gave Brown an appearance ticket for a misdemeanor count of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic ticket for the tinted windows, an equipment violation.
The judge in the crash case revoked Brown's license at his arraignment.
In March, Assistant DAs Christopher M. McCarthy and Ashley M. Morgan appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Caroline Wojtaszek to request that Brown’s bail be revoked in the pending felony case. Wojtaszek denied the request, but set more instructions, including barring Brown from traveling outside Western New York without permission from the court and operating a motor vehicle under any circumstances.
Brown appeared before Buffalo City Court Judge Patrick M. Carney on Thursday on the new traffic charges. He was released because the new charges do not qualify for bail.
His next appearance on the traffic charges is scheduled for June 22.
Maki Becker