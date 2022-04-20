Buffalo man awaiting sentencing on robberies indicted on gun crime

A Buffalo man awaiting sentencing on a violent robbery and an attempted robbery committed on the same night was indicted this week for allegedly menacing a person with an illegal handgun, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Jaylan Holliday, 20, was arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan after a grand jury indicted him on a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing.

Authorities said that about 11:30 a.m. March 3, police were dispatched to a home on Hempstead Avenue to respond to a 911 call. Holliday allegedly threatened a victim with a gun during an argument. The officers responding allegedly found a loaded, illegal handgun in a kitchen drawer, according to the DA's Office.

A second defendant, a 16-year-old whose name was not released because of the age, was also indicted for allegedly providing the gun to Holliday. The adolescent also was arraigned Tuesday before Eagan on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was being held at Erie County Youth Services Center on $50,000 bail.

Holliday was being held at the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

At the time of the March 3 incident, Holliday was awaiting sentencing after posting $75,000 bail.

Holliday pleaded guilty in November to felony counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree attempted robbery for two incidents that took place on July 30, 2020.

He was accused of robbing a woman who was sitting in a car parked by a Niagara Street convenience store. He and a 17-year-old were accused of approaching the woman about 10:53 p.m., opening the door and demanding money. Holliday punched the woman in the face multiple times and displayed what appeared to be a gun and stole her wallet.

Then, about 25 minutes later, he was accused of driving to a Bailey Avenue gas station where he approached a man pumping gas. Holliday is accused of displaying what appeared to be a gun but then the victim displayed a knife, after which Holliday retreated.

Holliday is scheduled to appear in court for the sentencing on June 15.

