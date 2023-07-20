A 41-year-old Buffalo man who admitted throwing a fake pipe bomb into former Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman's home last year was sentenced Thursday in State Supreme Court to three years' probation, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Adam A. Jones pleaded guilty in March to attempted placing a false bomb or hazardous substance, a misdemeanor.

Authorities say Jones on March 28, 2022, threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of a Hillbrook Drive home where Hartman lived.

Hartman said the object, which did not explode, had messages urging her to drop out of the 2022 county clerk’s race, which she lost. She now oversees a nonprofit corporation controlled by Erie County.

Jones was also accused of throwing rocks at a different Hillbrook Drive home two other times in 2022.

Eden police said Jones told investigators he was paid by someone to target the homes, but police and prosecutors would not reveal more.

A final no-contact order of protection remains in place for the victims in the bogus pipe bombing for five more years.