A Buffalo man who was shot, possibly in the back, showed up at Erie County Medical Center for treatment early Sunday morning.
A spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department said detectives are investigating the overnight shooting in which the man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle just after midnight with a gunshot wound. Detectives began an investigation and are attempting to locate the shooting scene, possibly in the vicinity of Northumberland Avenue, which is not far from the hospital.
The shooting victim, age 35, was not named by police. He suffered apparent non-life-threatening injuries, said police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential TIP-CALL line at 716-847-2255.