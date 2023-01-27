 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man arrested on weapons, drug charges following shooting in Amherst

  • Updated
A Buffalo man was arrested on weapons and drug charges following an investigation by Amherst police into a disturbance call Tuesday on Flint Road in the town during which officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Daniel Wyatt, 27, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, as well as two counts of tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and endangering the welfare of a child.

The wounded man was treated at the scene and transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Police later arrested Wyatt, of East Utica Street. He was arraigned in Amherst Town Court by Justice Geoffrey Klein and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who can provide further details on the incident to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.   

