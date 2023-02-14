A two-month investigation ended Tuesday with the arrest of a Buffalo man on gun and drug charges, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported.

Lionell Livingston, 35, of Shirley Avenue, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a stolen firearm, all felonies, and three Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at a Kerns Avenue address by members of the Sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit.

According to the report, officers found more than four ounces of crack cocaine and a stolen .380 semi-automatic pistol.