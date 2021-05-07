Buffalo man arrested on methamphetamine charge

A Buffalo man has been arrested and charged in federal court with possessing with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that 31-year-old William Fugate faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison if he is convicted on the charge.

Fugate was present on May 6, 2021, when a search warrant was executed at a residence on Northumberland Avenue. Seized during the search was about 13 ounces of suspected methamphetamine in a safe in the master bedroom. Law enforcement officers also found a digital scale with white residue in a dresser in the bedroom where the suspected methamphetamine was located, along with a spoon with white residue on it in the safe.

Fugate made an initial appearance Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was held pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.

