Buffalo man arrested in connection with string of convenience store robberies

A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with several convenience store robberies in which cash registers were taken, Cheektowaga Police reported.
Tarnell Mack, 32, of Sears Street, was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center after his arraignment before Cheektowaga Town Justice David Stevens on two counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Following an investigation, detectives went to Mack's home and arrested him as he returned, reportedly from committing another robbery.
He also was wanted by Buffalo Police on an outstanding warrant and for charges stemming from similar robberies.