Buffalo man arrested following police search in North Tonawanda

A Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday behind 141 Witmer Road following a manhunt by North Tonawanda police responding to a report of an altercation involving the use of either a knife or a gun inside a vehicle, according to police.

Kevin P. Fuller, 44, was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene of the crime.

The incident caused as least one business in the area, Confer Plastics, to go into lockdown for several hours Tuesday morning, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.