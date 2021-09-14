 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man arrested following police search in North Tonawanda
0 comments

Buffalo man arrested following police search in North Tonawanda

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday behind 141 Witmer Road following a manhunt by North Tonawanda police responding to a report of an altercation involving the use of either a knife or a gun inside a vehicle, according to police. 

Kevin P. Fuller, 44, was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene of the crime.

The incident caused as least one business in the area, Confer Plastics, to go into lockdown for several hours Tuesday morning, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Martian structures could someday be built from literal blood, sweat and tears

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News