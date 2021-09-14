Buffalo man arrested following police search in North Tonawanda

A Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday behind 141 Witmer Road following a manhunt by North Tonawanda police responding to a report of an altercation involving the use of either a knife or a gun inside a vehicle, according to police.
Kevin P. Fuller, 44, was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.
Police said a knife was recovered at the scene of the crime.
The incident caused as least one business in the area, Confer Plastics, to go into lockdown for several hours Tuesday morning, police said.
