Buffalo man arrested, drugs and loaded gun seized in Coit Street raid

A Buffalo man was charged with multiple felonies including criminal possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm following a raid Tuesday at a house on Coit Street in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, Erie County Sheriff's officials announced.

Kenneth Paris, 29, was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending an arraignment.

The search warrant was executed by the Erie County Sheriff's SWAT team and Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit.

Authorities said they found a loaded, .40-caliber handgun and unspecified quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and Xanax.

During the search, the law enforcement officers encountered "an aggressive dog" and the dog was "safely secured" and handed over to the care of Buffalo dog control officers, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Maki Becker

