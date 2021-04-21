 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man arrested, drugs and loaded gun seized in Coit Street raid
0 comments

Buffalo man arrested, drugs and loaded gun seized in Coit Street raid

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was charged with multiple felonies including criminal possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm following a raid Tuesday at a house on Coit Street in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, Erie County Sheriff's officials announced.

Kenneth Paris, 29, was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending an arraignment.

The search warrant was executed by the Erie County Sheriff's SWAT team and Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit.

Authorities said they found a loaded, .40-caliber handgun and unspecified quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and Xanax.

During the search, the law enforcement officers encountered "an aggressive dog" and the dog was "safely secured" and handed over to the care of Buffalo dog control officers, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo's cherry blossoms in bloom

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News