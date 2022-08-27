 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man arrested after shots are fired in fight after party in Cheektowaga

A Buffalo man was arrested on seven charges, four of them felonies, after shots were fired during a fight after a party early Saturday, Cheektowaga police reported.

Emanuel Mitchell, 26, of Newfield Street, was arraigned before Cheektowaga Town Justice James J. Speyer Jr. on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

According to the report, officers responded about 1:20 a.m. to an address on Redwood Drive, near Cedargrove Park, after a report of a disturbance and discovered about 200 people at a party, which was breaking up.

As partygoers were leaving, police said, a fight broke out among several people and as officers stepped in they witnessed a man pull out a handgun and fire several shots into the air.

When the man was told to drop the gun, police said, he ran away. Before he was taken into custody, officers said they saw him throw the gun onto the roof of a house. Police said they recovered a loaded .45 caliber pistol and five spent shell casings.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

