A Buffalo man has been arrested on several drug and gun charges after a search warrant was executed Friday on Geneva Street in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, Buffalo police reported.

Bobby Purdue, 37, has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony; two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He is held in the Erie County Holding Center.

The search was conducted jointly by the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit, the Buffalo Police SWAT team, Erie County sheriff's deputies and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

According to the report, a loaded shotgun, a semi-automatic rifle, a loaded drum magazine, large amounts of ammunition, about 60 grams of crack cocaine and scales were seized.