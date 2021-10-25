 Skip to main content
Buffalo man arrested after report of an abduction
Buffalo man arrested after report of an abduction

A Buffalo man is held without bail in Chautauqua County Jail after his arrest in Falconer early Monday following a report of an abduction, the Town of Ellicott Police Department reported.

Jason E. Talley, 43, was arraigned on charges of second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, police said. Additional charges are pending.

Talley was taken into custody at a residence on Richard Avenue in Falconer after State Police, Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies assisted Ellicott Police in surrounding it.

Three more people also were in the house, including a woman believed to have been abducted in Erie County, police said. She was taken to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown for treatment of various injuries.

According to the report, two others in the house, identified as Zaid Mendoz and Desiray Corrigan, were turned over to authorities in Cattaraugus County, where they were wanted on various charges.

