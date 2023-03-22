An investigation into cocaine sales throughout Erie County has led to the arrest of a Buffalo man, Sheriff John C. Garcia announced.

Andrew Halbert, 33, is held in the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in West Seneca Town Court on charges of criminal possession of more than 8 ounces of narcotics, a Class A felony, and criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a Class B felony.

Halbert was arrested after his 2011 Toyota Siena van was found outside a home in West Seneca, towed to a secure location and searched by deputies and members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotic and Intelligence Unit. Garcia said the search turned up more than 8 ounces of suspected cocaine.

Garcia added that Halbert had been arrested March 16 following a separate incident on Grand Island and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm.