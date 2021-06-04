Buffalo man arrested after chase through three Niagara County towns

A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges after a pursuit through three Niagara County towns in which he allegedly fled in a vehicle, then on foot and then in his vehicle again.

Sakeel D. Hilson, 28, attempted to flee from police in the towns of Niagara, Wheatfield and Pendleton before his arrest in the early morning hours of May 29, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Police said at 5:48 a.m., Hilson fled from a patrol unit at a high rate of speed while traveling east on Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara.

A Niagara County deputy "successfully deployed a tire deflation device" near Nash Road, according to the Sheriff's Office, "but the vehicle continued to flee" before eventually losing a tire and stopping on Mapleton Road near Main Road in Pendleton.

Hilson fled on foot, running through multiple yards, then returned to his vehicle. He attempted to flee in the disabled car but immediately struck an unoccupied Niagara County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

The Sheriff's Office said that "a Taser was deployed and Hilson was taken into custody without further incident."