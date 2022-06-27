 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man arraigned on weapons and illegal body armor charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of unlawfully wearing a body vest, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Joshua Gotthart

Prosecutors said Joshua Gotthart, 29, was the subject of an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit. On April 28, investigators saw Gotthart drive away from his Wright Avenue home and was taken into custody following a subsequent traffic stop. Police recovered a loaded "ghost gun," an illegal handgun, in a holster on his right hip. Gotthart also is alleged to have been wearing a bullet-resistant body vest.

A search at his residence yielded three unregistered handguns, 17 long rifles, eight shotguns and magazines, as well as gun-making tools and a large amount of ammunition. One of the long rifles was found partially disassembled, but fit the definition of an assault weapon once reassembled, prosecutors said.

Gotthart is scheduled to return to court on July 11 for a pre-trial conference. He remains held on $150,000 cash bail, bond or partially secured bond. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

People are also reading…

  

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News