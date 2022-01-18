Buffalo man arraigned on second-degree murder charge in fatal shooting

A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another man, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Steven L. Tyler, 30, on the evening of Nov. 2, fatally shot Bashir Ingram, 30, outside of a residence on Keppel Street on Buffalo's East Side. Bashir was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Tyler is scheduled to return to court on Feb.1 for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted on the charge, Tyler faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

