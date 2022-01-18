 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man arraigned on second-degree murder charge in fatal shooting
0 comments

Buffalo man arraigned on second-degree murder charge in fatal shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another man, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Steven L. Tyler, 30, on the evening of Nov. 2, fatally shot Bashir Ingram, 30, outside of a residence on Keppel Street on Buffalo's East Side. Bashir was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Tyler is scheduled to return to court on Feb.1 for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted on the charge, Tyler faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kurdish city blanketed in snow in Iraq

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News