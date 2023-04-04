A Buffalo man continues to be held without bail following his arraignment Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year.

Louis C. Goforth, 39, of Buffalo, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn reported.

Prosecutors said Goforth is accused of shooting Mario Saddler, 39, multiple times with an illegal gun inside a vehicle about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 200 block of East Ferry Street. Saddler died at the scene. Goforth was arrested six weeks later.

Goforth is scheduled to return to court May 18 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.