Buffalo man arraigned on manslaughter charges in McKinley Monument crash

A Buffalo man who crashed a minivan into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square, which caused the death of a passenger, was virtually arraigned on felony manslaughter charges Monday before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi.

Paul Tolbert, 40, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Tolbert is accused of being under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the crash last Thanksgiving. A passenger inthe vehicle, 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo, was killed in the crash, while Tolbert was treated at Erie County Medical Center for various injuries.

Cobb had worked as a makeup artist on films that were shot in Buffalo, and was the mother of a young son with special needs.

Investigators found a small bag containing white powder in Tolbert’s clothing. The substance was later determined to be fentanyl, according to prosecutors.