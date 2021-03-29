Buffalo man arraigned on manslaughter charges in McKinley Monument crash

A Buffalo man who crashed a minivan into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square, which caused the death of a passenger, was virtually arraigned on felony manslaughter charges Monday before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi.
Paul Tolbert, 40, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Tolbert is accused of being under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the crash last Thanksgiving. A passenger inthe vehicle, 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo, was killed in the crash, while Tolbert was treated at Erie County Medical Center for various injuries.
Cobb had worked as a makeup artist on films that were shot in Buffalo, and was the mother of a young son with special needs.
Investigators found a small bag containing white powder in Tolbert’s clothing. The substance was later determined to be fentanyl, according to prosecutors.
Police officers witnessed the minivan driving south on Delaware at high speed and then saw a puff of smoke, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said on the morning of the crash. Police headquarters is located directly across Niagara Square from the monument. Officers were at the crash scene within 30 to 45 seconds, he said.
The minivan crashed through two marble bollards before striking the monument, Rinaldo said. The vehicle's engine could be seen on the opposite side of the monument from the point where the minivan hit the monument. Combined with some damage sustained during some summer protests, Rinaldo said that more than $100,000 in damage was done to the McKinley Monument last year.
Tolbert is scheduled to return to court on May 4 for a pretrial conference. He continues to be held in custody without bail.
If convicted of all charges, Tolbert faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.