Buffalo man arraigned on felony gun charges

A Buffalo man was arraigned Sunday before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Buffalo police recovered a rifle, a handgun and ammunition that was illegally possessed by 54-year-old Sean M. Brown while serving a temporary extreme risk order on him about 6 a.m. Saturday on Lincoln Parkway, near Amherst Street.

Brown faces a maximum 15-year prison sentence if he is convicted of the highest felony charge against him. He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Thursday for a felony hearing.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit and SWAT team for their work on the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Andrew S. Criado of the Felony Trials Bureau.