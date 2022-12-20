Buffalo man arraigned on felony charges of throwing partial pipe bomb and rocks at Eden homes

A Buffalo man was arraigned last week in Hamburg Town Court on felony charges accusing him of throwing a partial pipe bomb through Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's front window and rocks at another home on Hillbrook Drive in Eden earlier this year, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said Adam A. Jones, 40, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree placing a false bomb or hazardous substance.

Jones allegedly threw a rock at one home on Hillbrook Drive on March 6, damaging the window trim and siding, and threw a partially-completed pipe bomb through Hartman's window on March 28, with the intent to cause public alarm. In the third incident Aug. 15, Jones is accused of throwing more rocks at the first home, breaking the front window.

The case was transferred to Hamburg Town Court after both Eden town justices recused themselves from the case. Jones was scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $2,500.

If convicted of the highest charge, Jones faces a maximum four-year prison sentence. A temporary no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims.