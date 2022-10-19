Buffalo man arraigned on felony animal cruelty charges in death of puppy

A Buffalo man who is accused of killing one puppy and seriously injuring another was arraigned Tuesday before City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Joelier A. Santiago, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals – both felonies under the state's Agriculture and Markets Law – two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance, which are misdemeanors.

Both animals were reported to be under Santiago's care at his apartment on Louisiana Street.

Prosecutors said that a necropsy showed that one of the dogs, a 10-month-old Maltese named Nala, died from blunt force trauma caused by excessive force and that the injury was non-accidental.

The other dog, a 2-month-old male Maltese named Milo, was unresponsive when taken to the Greater Buffalo Veterinary Emergency Clinic. The dog was later transferred to the critical care unit at the Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center where a veterinarian determined the puppy had suffered severe bruising caused by excessive force and also by non-accidental injury. The puppy was turned over to the SPCA Serving Erie County and remains in the care of a foster caregiver.

Santiago is scheduled to return to court Nov. 9 for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

Judge Keane issued a temporary order that prevents Santiago from owning or caring for any other animals while his criminal case remains pending. If convicted of the highest charge against him, Santiago faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.