Buffalo man arraigned on charges in fatal shooting of teen

A Buffalo man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a firearm Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio.
According to the District Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Kel'leed D. Alexander recklessly caused the death of a 16-year-old boy who was struck in the left side of the head with a single shot from a handgun while playing with and displaying the weapon. The fatal shooting occurred March 4 inside Alexander's residence in the first block of Fisher Street near Genesee Street on Buffalo's Far East Side. The teenager was declared dead at the scene.
Attorney Jessica A. Kulpit entered a plea of not guilty on Alexander's behalf. Bail was previously set at $100,000, which was continued by DiTullio. Alexander is scheduled to return to court June 14 for a pre-trial conference.