Buffalo man arraigned on charges in fatal shooting of teen

A Buffalo man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a firearm Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio.

According to the District Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Kel'leed D. Alexander recklessly caused the death of a 16-year-old boy who was struck in the left side of the head with a single shot from a handgun while playing with and displaying the weapon. The fatal shooting occurred March 4 inside Alexander's residence in the first block of Fisher Street near Genesee Street on Buffalo's Far East Side. The teenager was declared dead at the scene.