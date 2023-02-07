A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred while the victim was inside a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 44-year-old Mujihad Miller shot John "Rico" Walker Jr., 30, of Buffalo, with an illegal handgun at 2:14 p.m. on Oct. 16.

The shooting occurred while Walker was sitting in a vehicle stopped a red light at William Street and Hickory Street near Town Gardens in Buffalo. Walker was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head. He died in the hospital a few days later.

Miller was held without bail. A return court date has not yet been scheduled, prosecutors said.

If convicted of the highest charge against him, Miller faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.