A Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a charge of attempting to murder a man who was seriously injured Sunday on the city's East Side.

Amari K. Atkins, 27, and two other unidentified individuals intentionally attempted to cause the death of a 41-year-old man by repeatedly stabbing, kicking and punching him at about 1:39 p.m. in the 1500 block of Broadway, near near Deshler Street, District Attorney John Flynn said in a news release.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized with serious physical injuries, Flynn said.

Atkins pleaded not guilty before Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney Jr. to felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree gang assault.

Buffalo police arrested Atkins on Sunday.

Atkins is scheduled to return to court Aug. 25 for a felony hearing. He was held without bail.

If convicted of the highest count, Atkins faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.