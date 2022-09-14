 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man arraigned in fatal shooting of man

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man has been arraigned on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a man prosecutors say was his boyfriend, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Jonathan Whitsett, 37, was ordered held without bail after his appearance before County Court Judge James Bargnesi. He is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors allege that Whitsett shot William P. Cobb III, 36, with an illegal gun shortly before midnight June 18 while Cobb was sitting in Whitsett's car parked on Bailey Avenue near Berkshire Avenue.

Cobb was taken in another private vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died. If convicted, Whitsett faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones trial begins to determine monetary damages for Sandy Hook hoax claims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News