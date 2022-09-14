Buffalo man arraigned in fatal shooting of man

A Buffalo man has been arraigned on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a man prosecutors say was his boyfriend, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Jonathan Whitsett, 37, was ordered held without bail after his appearance before County Court Judge James Bargnesi. He is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors allege that Whitsett shot William P. Cobb III, 36, with an illegal gun shortly before midnight June 18 while Cobb was sitting in Whitsett's car parked on Bailey Avenue near Berkshire Avenue.

Cobb was taken in another private vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died. If convicted, Whitsett faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.