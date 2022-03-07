Buffalo man arraigned for second-degree manslaughter in fatal shooting of teen

A Buffalo man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a teenager on Friday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

According to the District Attorney's Office, shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Alexander discharged his weapon inside a residence in the first block of Fisher Street on the city's East Side. Prosecutors said the action by Alexander recklessly caused the death of a 16-year-old boy who was struck by a single shot from the handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head. Buffalo police detectives said the victim was declared dead at the scene.