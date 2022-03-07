 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man arraigned for second-degree manslaughter in fatal shooting of teen
A Buffalo man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a teenager on Friday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Buffalo police arrested Kel Leed Alexander, 21, and he was arraigned on Sunday before Buffalo City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee.

According to the District Attorney's Office, shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Alexander discharged his weapon inside a residence in the first block of Fisher Street on the city's East Side. Prosecutors said the action by Alexander recklessly caused the death of a 16-year-old boy who was struck by a single shot from the handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head. Buffalo police detectives said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Alexander is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

