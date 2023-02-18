A Buffalo man continues to be held without bail following his arraignment on charges stemming from a shooting last month that killed one man and wounded another, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Jerry L. Simpson, 28, is scheduled to return March 29 for a pre-trial conference following his appearance before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

If convicted, Simpson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Simpson shot the two men with an illegal gun about 10:40 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 900 block of Kensington Avenue near Olympic Avenue in Buffalo.

One of the victims, Jermaine Underwood, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 31-year-old man, was treated for leg wounds at Erie County Medical Center and released.