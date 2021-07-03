Buffalo man and Hamburg teen shot in separate incidents one hour apart

A Buffalo man was shot just after midnight Saturday while at an outdoor gathering on Butler Avenue, near Wohlers Avenue, police said. The victim was described as a 46-year-old Buffalo man.

Then a little before 1 a.m., a Hamburg woman, 19, was shot "in the leg and foot area" while standing outside on Clinton Street, near Babcock Street.

Both of the victims were listed in stable condition after being transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Police investigating the Butler Avenue shooting were looking into reports that another person was wounded by gunfire in that incident.

Police asked anyone with information about either shooting to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

