 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man and Hamburg teen shot in separate incidents one hour apart
0 comments
top story

Buffalo man and Hamburg teen shot in separate incidents one hour apart

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was shot just after midnight Saturday while at an outdoor gathering on Butler Avenue, near Wohlers Avenue, police said. The victim was described as a 46-year-old Buffalo man.

Then a little before 1 a.m., a Hamburg woman, 19, was shot "in the leg and foot area" while standing outside on Clinton Street, near Babcock Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Both of the victims were listed in stable condition after being transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Police investigating the Butler Avenue shooting were looking into reports that another person was wounded by gunfire in that incident.

Police asked anyone with information about either shooting to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'A huge rumble': Building collapses at Genesee and Oak streets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News