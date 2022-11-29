Buffalo man among three charged with supporting separatists in Cameroon

A Buffalo man and two other men have been indicted in federal court in Missouri on charges they were involved in a conspiracy to support militant separatist groups in Cameroon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lah Nestor Langmi, 46, and the other two men have been accused of raising more than $350,000 for the efforts of the Ambazonian Restoration Forces and other separatist groups, federal prosecutors said Tuesday in a news release.

The other two men charged were Claude N. Chi, 40, of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Francis Chenyi, 49, of St. Paul, Minn., the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The men were involved in an alleged conspiracy to kidnap people and attack government personnel, security forces and others, according to federal prosecutors.

The charges also include allegations the men were involved in a conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country.

A grand jury indicted the men Nov. 18 and federal authorities announced the charges Tuesday. Langmi was in custody Tuesday at the Niagara County jail, where federal inmates in the Buffalo area are held pretrial, after being booked just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office website.

Federal prosecutors allege the three men were part of extortion efforts against U.S. citizens to secure ransom "to secure the release of their kidnapped relatives living in Cameroon," prosecutors said.

They also allege the men "authored a document that included a list of expenditures related to improvised explosive devices, firearms and ammunition."

According to prosecutors, the men raised money from people in the United States and abroad through online chat applications and other payment platforms. Funds were allegedly transferred to the separatist fighters through transfers from "various financial and cryptocurrency accounts," prosecutors said.

Each man faces four charges, including two counts of providing material support for a conspiracy in a foreign country, one count of receiving money from a ransom demand and one count of participating in a money laundering conspiracy.

The three men charged are U.S. citizens of Cameroonian background, prosecutors said.