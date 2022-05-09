Buffalo man already serving 64 years to life in prison for 2018 double homicide is sentenced in 2017 killing

A Buffalo man already serving 64 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a grandmother and her toddler grandson in 2018 outside of a home on Grape Street in Buffalo was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court for his conviction in another homicide from 2017, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Kenyatta E. Austin, 29, received a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision in the March 19, 2017, fatal shooting of 24-year-old Luis Flores on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue on the city's East Side. Austin was sentenced as a second felony offender.

On March 9, Austin pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Flores. Austin's sentence for killing Flores will be served concurrently with his sentence in the murders of 54-year-old Yvette Johnson and her 17-month-old grandson, Kyrie Johnson, in the early morning hours of July 2, 2018.

Yvette Johnson's family had just celebrated her birthday at a picnic in Martin Luther King Jr. Park the night before, and were gathered outside her Grape Street home when several people opened fire. Johnson's brother, Darren Works, who was holding Kyrie, and Kyrie's father, Devery Johnson, were also wounded in the attack, but not fatally.

The double homicide involving a baby and his grandmother sparked outrage across the city, prompting the mayor, police commissioner and other city leaders to take to the streets, handing out flyers in the neighborhood asking for witnesses to come forward.

Austin was eventually arrested on July 3, 2020, in Niagara Falls on a weapons charge, and ultimately was indicted on murder and assault charges in the quadruple shooting.

Both cases against Austin were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ashley M. Morgan of the Homicide Bureau.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended retired Detective Sgt. William Cooley of the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for his work in the investigation of fatal shooting of Flores.

