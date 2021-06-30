Buffalo man admits to fatally stabbing mother, ex-girlfriend

On Aug. 16, 2019, Buffalo homicide detectives with a warrant for Jones' arrest arrived at the apartment of Jones' mother, 52-year-old Alethia Atwood Williams, on Jefferson Avenue near East Ferry Street.

Jones wouldn't open the door. Detectives called the SWAT and Crisis Management Team to the scene. Three hours later, Jones surrendered.

SWAT officers smelled a strong and foul odor when they entered the apartment to search for evidence and weapons. They found the body of Jones' mother in a closet. Williams, who hadn't been seen in several weeks, had been dead more than three weeks.

In its release, the DA's Office did not mention the February 2018 death of 10-month-old Royalty Ava Lee-Jones, the daughter of Lee and Jones.

With the killings of Lee and Williams, investigators took a renewed look at the child's death. At the time, Flynn described the medical examiner's ruling on the cause of death of Lee-Jones as being "complications of a traumatic brain injury."

He has previously said he would not get into further specifics about that case during the investigation.

