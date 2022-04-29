Buffalo man admits to charge in trafficking operation

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty in an interstate marijuana trafficking operation failed to notify the Department of Justice and Homeland Security Investigations of the criminal conduct, according to a release Friday from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo.

Vincent Lopresti, 26, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to a misprision of a felony before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that between 2016 and June 2019, Lopresti received marijuana from the Robert Fiels drug organization, distributed and helped distribute the marijuana, concealed the marijuana and stored it until he could sell it, and by his actions helped the marijuana distribution conspiracy to continue.

Fiels was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.

The plea is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the New York State Police.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1.