 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man admits to charge in trafficking operation

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty in an interstate marijuana trafficking operation failed to notify the Department of Justice and Homeland Security Investigations of the criminal conduct, according to a release Friday from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo.

Vincent Lopresti, 26, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to a misprision of a felony before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that between 2016 and June 2019, Lopresti received marijuana from the Robert Fiels drug organization, distributed and helped distribute the marijuana, concealed the marijuana and stored it until he could sell it, and by his actions helped the marijuana distribution conspiracy to continue.

Fiels was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.

The plea is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the New York State Police.

People are also reading…

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poll worker charged with prestamping Byron Brown's name on ballots

Poll worker charged with prestamping Byron Brown's name on ballots

A poll worker was charged with a felony for allegedly prestamping ballots with Byron Brown's name in the hotly contested mayoral election last fall that Brown won as a write-in candidate against the Democratic nominee, India Walton, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News