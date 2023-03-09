A 41-year-old Buffalo man has admitted he threw a fake pipe bomb into Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman's home last year, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Adam A. Jones pleaded guilty Thursday in state Supreme Court to attempted placing a false bomb or hazardous substance, a misdemeanor, and faces up to one year in jail at his May 23 sentencing.

Jones was accused in three separate incidents on Hillbrook Drive in Eden.

Police said Jones on March 6, 2022, and again on Aug. 15 threw rocks at a home on Hillbrook, causing exterior and window damage. On March 28, authorities say, Jones threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of a second home on the same street.

Hartman previously said the object, which did not explode, had messages threatening her if she didn't drop out of the 2022 county clerk’s race, which she ended up losing.

Eden police said Jones told investigators he was paid by someone to target the homes, but police would not reveal more. The District Attorney's Office did not articulate a motive in the case.

A temporary no-contact order of protection remains in effect for the victims.