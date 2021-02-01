Buffalo man admits selling leopard to undercover federal agent

A Buffalo man admitted Friday in federal court he sold a leopard to an undercover federal agent, prosecutors said in a news release.

Michael T. Merisola, 62, pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act before Magistrate Judge Chelsey M. Vascura in the Southern District of Ohio, federal prosecutors said.

An undercover agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contacted Merisola about buying a mounted leopard after Merisola, in August 2019, posted a photograph on his Instagram account that showed a leopard in the background.

According to prosecutors, the two "discussed the illegality of buying/selling a leopard across state lines."

Merisola told the agent he wanted $4,200 for the animal and the agent traveled from Ohio to see it and make a down payment. After Merisola was sent the rest of the payment, he shipped the animal to Ohio, prosecutors said.

Leopards are classified as threatened or endangered under federal regulations.

No sentencing date has yet been scheduled, according to court records.

