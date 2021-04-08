Buffalo man admits selling crack cocaine

A Buffalo man faces at least five years in prison after admitting he sold crack cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Tyrell McDuffie, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to a drug conspiracy charge, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

McDuffie had a home on Wyoming Avenue he used to store and sell cocaine and crack cocaine and sold crack cocaine to a person working with law enforcement four times between September 2018 and January 2019, prosecutors said.

On April 5, 2019, investigators pulled over a vehicle McDuffie was riding in after observing him and a co-defendant make a drug sale outside the Wyoming Avenue home. Crack cocaine was found in the vehicle and McDuffie's cellphone contained text messages setting up the transaction, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

