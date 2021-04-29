 Skip to main content
Buffalo man admits making false 911 call that led to crash that paralyzed pedestrian
Scull-Buffalo Police-BPD-Accident (copy)

Buffalo Police investigate an accident involving a police SUV at the intersection of Main Street and Benwood Avenue on April 15, 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

A Buffalo man admitted in court this week he made a false 911 call in April 2020 that led to a collision involving a police SUV that injured five people and left a pedestrian paralyzed, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

William B Gray

William B. Gray, 60, of Buffalo.

William B. Gray, 60, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to a felony count of falsely reporting an incident, prosecutors said.

A police officer responding to a call on Wyoming Avenue about a person with a knife collided with another vehicle at Main Street and Benwood Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. April 15.

Gray made the 911 call because he wanted his girlfriend's sister out of the house, according to prosecutors. When the dispatcher asked Gray if there was a weapon, he lied claiming there was a person with a knife, prosecutors said.

The officer, two occupants of the other car and two pedestrians were injured.

One of the pedestrians, Chelsea Ellis, was thrown between 30 feet and 50 feet, is now quadriplegic and needs a ventilator to breathe, according to her family and her attorney.

Justice M. William Boller is scheduled to sentence Gray on July 12. Gray faces up to seven years in prison.

