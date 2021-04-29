Buffalo man admits making false 911 call that led to crash that paralyzed pedestrian

A Buffalo man admitted in court this week he made a false 911 call in April 2020 that led to a collision involving a police SUV that injured five people and left a pedestrian paralyzed, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

William B. Gray, 60, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to a felony count of falsely reporting an incident, prosecutors said.

A police officer responding to a call on Wyoming Avenue about a person with a knife collided with another vehicle at Main Street and Benwood Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. April 15.

Gray made the 911 call because he wanted his girlfriend's sister out of the house, according to prosecutors. When the dispatcher asked Gray if there was a weapon, he lied claiming there was a person with a knife, prosecutors said.

The officer, two occupants of the other car and two pedestrians were injured.