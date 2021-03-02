Buffalo man admits illegal possession of rifle

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon and possessing a firearm and ammunition.
Denzel Robinson, 27, also known as Sparks, was convicted in Erie County Court in 2018 of jumping bail, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy.
Buffalo police executed a search warrant at his Sun Street home April 28, 2020, and recovered a .22-caliber rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition, according to prosecutors.
Robinson pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. The plea is the result of an investigation by Buffalo police and the FBI.
The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 29.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
