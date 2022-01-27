 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man acquitted of Millicent Avenue arson
0 comments

Buffalo man acquitted of Millicent Avenue arson

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who was facing up to 25 years in prison was acquitted of an arson charge Wednesday by an Erie County jury.

In a case before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, the jury found Darnell M. Steele, 48, not guilty of second-degree arson, a class B felony.

Steele was accused of starting a fire at the back of a Millicent Avenue home shortly after 11 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, according to prosecutors.

Steele's trial began Jan. 19.

Steele, who was in custody since his arrest and was released after the verdict, was represented by defense attorneys Louis P. Violanti and Paul Michalek Jr.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fukushima nuclear plant operator sued for cancer linked to 2011 disaster

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News