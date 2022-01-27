Buffalo man acquitted of Millicent Avenue arson

A Buffalo man who was facing up to 25 years in prison was acquitted of an arson charge Wednesday by an Erie County jury.
In a case before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, the jury found Darnell M. Steele, 48, not guilty of second-degree arson, a class B felony.
Steele was accused of starting a fire at the back of a Millicent Avenue home shortly after 11 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, according to prosecutors.
Steele's trial began Jan. 19.
Steele, who was in custody since his arrest and was released after the verdict, was represented by defense attorneys Louis P. Violanti and Paul Michalek Jr.
