A Buffalo man accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes has been charged with theft or receipt of stolen mail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 41-year-old Eric Steven Arroyo faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $250,000 fine if he is convicted on the charge.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz M. Wright, who is handling the case, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service was notified Thursday that someone who was not a U.S. Postal Service employee was seen opening up a blue Postal Service collection box near Tonawanda and Briggs streets in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood.

The culprit was described as “someone on a fat tire bicycle” who was using a key to open the blue collection box, before taking mail from it, prosecutors said.

Buffalo police saw someone who was later identified as Arroyo on a fat tire bicycle next to a Postal Service collection box on Elmwood Avenue near Hertel Avenue. The suspect allegedly opened the collection box with what appeared to be a key, before taking some mail and leaving the area. Police apprehended Arroyo at the rear of a nearby building opening the stolen mail, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Arroyo made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was released from custody subject to various conditions.