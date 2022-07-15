Buffalo man accused of stealing fire truck and burglarizing restaurant

A Buffalo man has been arrested on charges of stealing a fire truck as well as burglarizing Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street in two separate incidents on the same day, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Yassin A. Abdikadir, 25, faces four felony charges.

He faces two felonies involving the fire truck incident: fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession – as well as five misdemeanors. He struck three vehicles while operating the fire truck, according to a release from the District Attorney's Office.

Abdikadir is accused of taking more than 50 bottles of alcohol from Deep South Taco and faces two felonies related to the restaurant incident: third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. He also faces a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. There were no details released as to when Abdikadir was arrested. He was arraigned Friday morning before Judge Carrie Phillips in Buffalo City Court. The defendant is scheduled to return to court for both cases on Aug. 26. He was released on his own recognizance because the charges do not qualify for bail, the report said.

At 2:29 a.m. Thursday, the suspect is accused of breaking into Deep South Taco, 291 Ellicott St., where he allegedly entered a storage cabinet and stole about 50 bottles of alcohol, valued at roughly $2,000. But he was not done.

Fewer than 24 hours later, Abdikadir is accused of stealing a Buffalo Fire Department Engine 1 truck at 11:53 p.m. Thursday near West Huron and Main streets. He allegedly struck three parked vehicles before abandoning the emergency vehicle on Delaware Avenue near Allen Street, about a mile away from where it was reported stolen.