Buffalo man accused of slamming 5-month-old puppy to ground

A 22-year-old Buffalo man has been accused of hitting and throwing a 5-month-old puppy to the ground several times earlier this month.

Navier Rodriguez was arraigned in Buffalo City Court this week on two animal cruelty charges, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Rodriguez allegedly hit the dog and threw it to the ground about 10:47 a.m. April 7 on Porter Avenue near Front Park, prosecutors said.

The puppy suffered cuts to its mouth and broken teeth. It is being treated by the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Rodriguez was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor cruelty count.

City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio issued an order barring Rodriguez from owning any pets.

LoTempio released Rodriguez on his own recognizance. The charges did not allow the judge to set bail, prosecutors said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.