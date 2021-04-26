Buffalo man accused of shooting the same man on two occasions faces six charges

A man accused of shooting the same man on two separate occasions has been arraigned on six felony charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

Shyheim C. Rodriguez, 26, of Buffalo, also known as Hugo, was indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and counts of first-degree assault and second-degree assault, Flynn said.

Prosecutors alleged that Rodriguez was involved in shooting a man in the hand Dec. 8 at the man's Kenmore Avenue apartment.

Prosecutors also claimed that Rodriguez shot the same man twice in the chest Feb. 5 on Kenmore Avenue near Truesdale Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

The man , who ran to a nearby convenience store for help, was seriously wounded, prosecutors said, but has survived.

Flynn said that Rodriguez, who made a virtual appearance Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, has a pending case on felony gun and drug charges and was being held without bail.

