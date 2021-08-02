Buffalo man accused of shooting dog in head

A man accused of shooting a dog in the head in the city's Jefferson-East Utica neighborhood is due in Buffalo City Court next week, according to police and court records.

Denzel A. Foster, 27, faces a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty and a misdemeanor cruelty charge, according to the records.

Foster, of Zelmer Street, is accused of shooting the dog at about 2:27 p.m. July 27 on Hauf Street, two blocks east of Jefferson Avenue.

The dog had to be euthanized, according to the report.

Under changes made to the state's bail laws, judges are not allowed to set bail for persons facing these specific charges, unless the defendants meet other conditions. On the felony charge, bail may be set if the person is on parole, has certain felonies pending or if the person qualifies as a persistent felony offender.

Foster, who was released on his own recognizance, is scheduled to have a felony hearing in city court on Aug. 11.

