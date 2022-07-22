Buffalo man accused of murdering his brother in July 11 shooting

A Buffalo man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder of his brother in connection with a July 11 shooting on Thatcher Avenue in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, according to Buffalo police.
Jerome A. Cole, 24, also was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Marcus Cole, 35, of Buffalo. A news release from the Erie County District Attorney's Office Friday confirmed the two were brothers.
If Cole is convicted of the murder charge, he faces 25 years to life in prison, the DA's Office said. The defendant, who has been held without bail, will return to court at 9:30 a.m. July 26 for a felony hearing.
The shooting took place at 1:30 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.