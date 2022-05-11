Buffalo man accused of drug sales sentenced to 7½ years in prison

A Buffalo man accused of selling heroin and fentanyl to undercover agents has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford handed down the sentence to Moralles Mendez, 44, who had been convicted of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Prosecutors said that investigators made two purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Mendez in August and September 2019, then arranged a third purchase on Sept. 25, 2019.

When Mendez arrived, he was arrested with a quantity of heroin and fentanyl on the front seat of his vehicle, prosecutors said. A subsequent search of his residence turned up five cell phones and two digital scales.

Judge Wolford, in turning down a request by Mendez to be released from custody in 2020, noted that “he has six prior felony convictions and numerous instances where his parole or supervised release was revoked.”

