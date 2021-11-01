Buffalo man accused of dog fighting, drug dealing caught in Georgia

Even though Williams was found in possession of seven dogs, prosecutors believed they only had enough evidence to prove Williams had been fighting three of the dogs, Flynn said. And of those three, prosecutors believed they could prove Williams deprived medical treatment to only two of the dogs, he said.

"That's why even though we have seven dogs, there's only three counts of dog fighting, two counts of the torturing and then we found basically two pieces of equipment that were used for training these animals," he said.

That equipment consisted of a treadmill with an attached chain, as well as a weighted vest, said William Heine, an SPCA senior investigator.

All of the dogs recovered "showed various signs of extreme aggression towards other dogs, which is common in dog fighting," Heine said. Those signs of aggressive behavior included bite wounds on the necks and on the front legs.

"If they were not, they would have most of their bite wounds on the hind legs," he said.