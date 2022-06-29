Buffalo man accused in fatal stabbing is arraigned on second-degree murder charge

A Buffalo man accused in a fatal stabbing was arraigned Wednesday before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that 27-year-old Jaquan Combs of Buffalo stabbed Bryce Hill, 21, in the neck with a knife during an argument June 8 in a parking lot on Harlem Road near Wayne Terrace in Cheektowaga. Combs was arrested nearby a short time later.

Combs is scheduled to return to court on July 27 for a pre-trial conference. He remains held without bail. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

